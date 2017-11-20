Jenna Dewan Tatum Shares Dazzling Video of Her AMAs Dress

Jenna Dewan Tatum attended the American Music Awards on Sunday night in a seriously sparkling gown, turning heads on the red carpet in her body-hugging nude Julien Macdonald dress, which was complete with a plunging neckline and tons of shine.

Literally waited all year for the right dress to use Kira Kira with. Thank you @amas, thank you. A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:16pm PST

To document the occasion, the actress and dancer turned to the app KiraKira to capture a video of herself on the way to the awards.

“Literally waited all year for the right dress to use KiraKira with. Thank you @amas, thank you,” the 36-year-old captioned the clip on Instagram.

For the uninitiated, KiraKira is an app that adds serious sparkle to anything shiny it picks up on, and the app has recently surged in popularity. So if you’re wondering why your Instagram feed suddenly seems a lot more metallic, KiraKira might be the answer.

Dewan Tatum appeared on the broadcast to present the award for Adult Contemporary Artist with actor Billy Eichner, with the award going to singer Shawn Mendes.

She later posted another photo from the red carpet, calling the dress her one of her “favorites ever.”

Shameless dress pic. Because it’s one of my favorites ever. Thank you @julienmacdonald ⭐️❤️ A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Nov 20, 2017 at 10:10am PST

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jennadewan