Jenna Dewan’s Sultry ‘Anniversary’ Photo Called Out as a Cry for Attention

Jenna Dewan’s latest sultry Instagram post has fans blasting her for being desperate for attention.

The actress took to Instagram last weekend to post a seductive photo of herself lying on copies of her Vegas Magazine cover, while also celebrating the four-year anniversary of the publication.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy anniversary [Vegas Magazine]! Thank you for having me,” Dewan wrote on the caption for the black-and-white snap.

Many of Dewan’s followers thought the image was beautiful, complimenting the actress for her beauty.

“Yeasssssssss queen you look incredible.. my idol,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful,” another commented.

“Beyond Gorgeous,” a user added.

Not all followers were fans of the World of Dance host’s photo, however, as some still cannot move past Dewan’s divorce from Channing Tatum, and continue to call her out for being “immature” when she deleted photos of them together.

“before the breakup there were loads of him on hers,” one user wrote. “She has recently deleted them all like a teenage girl would/ I feel that since her massive recognition aster lip synch battle 2 years ago, her popularity and ego has risen and she has left channing in the dust. I may be wrong as ever relationship is complex, though that’s what it looks like.”

Others even went further to say the actress was “out of control” for posting the photos.

“Gross. Your ego is out of control,” one user commented.

“Attention seeking. You supposedly still love him but couldn’t fix it. Sad!” Another claimed.

The actress and Tatum announced their split on April 2, after nine years of marriage. They have one child, daughter Everly.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the couple said in a statement shared on their social media accounts.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

They continued, “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Dewan has been repeatedly criticized for her posts on social media since the split, but many of her fans came to her defense.

“How funny people complaining your in your underwear, but would probably have no problem seeing Channing in his,” one supporter wrote.

“To the haters, did you get lost in all that typing to see she is promoting intimate wear and working, you have no idea how this woman feels in regards to her break up,” another fan wrote. “Unless you walked a minute in her shoes then stop bullying her for doing what she does to make a living.”