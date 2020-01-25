Jenna Dewan’s Boyfriend Steve Kazee May Have Just Reacted to Channing Tatum’s Latest Comments About Her

After Channing Tatum fired back most aggressively at a troll drawing comparisons between his ex and the mother of his child, Jenna Dewan to his on-again, off-again relationship with current girlfriend, Jessie J, it seems more than one nerve was struck over the drama. Dewan’s boyfriend, Steve Kazee has seemingly responded to Tatum’s comments with a sharp reply of his own.

On Friday, the Magic Mike star, shared a photo of himself with Jessie, days after it was reported that the two have reconciled after almost two months apart. The critic took to the comments section of Tatum’s post, interjecting how “Jenna looks better” with him, prompting Channing to reply.

“hey Alex I don’t usually address s— like this. But you seem as good a of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as the rest of them,” Tatum began his comment. “why don’t you seriously think about what your doing. It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it. If you can’t not be a horrible hating person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that jess is… please kindly get [the f—] out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me.”

View this post on Instagram A lot happening here. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Jan 24, 2020 at 7:04pm PST

He added: “Ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex,” before clarifying that Dewan is “beautiful and amazing in her own right.”

In a separate comment, Tatum went on to explain that he wasn’t trying to “start s—” by bringing his ex’s name up.

Tatum’s girlfriend also replied to the whole conversation, writing: “My BABY! HORNS out!”

The remarks seemed to have struck Kazee, the father of her upcoming second child, who took to his social media to defend her. In an Instagram Story, the Shameless alum posted a GIF meme of Will Ferrell from his comedy, The Other Guys, quoted with the words, “Watch your mouth.” Under the image, Kazee added, “That reckless talk, bruh…”

Kazee later deleted the post, but it was seen and captured by others on social media, including E! News.

Tatum shares one child with Dewan, 6-year-old daughter, Everly. She is expecting her second child with partner, Kazee in the next few months. As for Tatum and Jessie J, the two first began dating more than a year ago and broke up shortly before Christmas. They reconciled earlier this week.

