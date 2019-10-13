Jenna Dewan Sparks Engagement Rumors After Latest Photos Surface

Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee might be planning for more than just welcoming their first baby. The former World of Dance host sparked engagement rumors on Wednesday when she shared a photo of her hand on her Instagram Story Wednesday. In the video, she was wearing a ring on the all-important left ring finger.

Dewan showed off the cover for her new book, Gracefully You and flipped through a copy in the clip. A quick glimpse of her hand at the beginning revealed she was wearing a ring on her index and ring fingers..

The rings do not look like a traditional engagement ring though, and there are two rings stacked on her ring finger. However, as Marie Claire points out, Dewan’s other recent Instagram photos show her left ring finger bare.

Kazee and Dewan announced they are expecting their first baby together on Sept. 24.

The couple famously kept their relationship private for months, so it is entirely plausible that they would keep engagement news close to the vest until they felt prepared to announce it. They started dating last fall, but Kazee waited until Valentine’s Day to go public with the relationship. Kazee did not even appear on Dewan’s Instagram until June.

“Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life,” Kazee, a Tony-winning actor who appeared on Shameless, wrote on Instagram in February. “Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid.”

Aside from the major milestones in her personal life, Dewan’s career has rarely been busier. She is set to host a new dance – themed dating show for Fox called Flirty Dancing. She also stars in Soundtrack, an upcoming Netflix series previously known as Mixtape. Dewan is also putting her divorce from Channing Tatum behind her.

“It was a hard journey of growth and change,” Dewan told PEOPLE recently. “Ultimately now I can honestly say that I’m living in a very joyful new place in my life, and I’m happy about it.”

Dewan later said there was “no one event” that led to their split and praised her friends for helping her get through a difficult time.

“You would never expect your life to take a turn the way it does,” Dewan explained. “But embracing it and starting fresh and figuring out what you want in life and what means a lot to you and what’s meaningful, what is going to make you happy… I’m grateful that I now am at a place where I understand myself and what I want and I’m happy about this new chapter. I’m in a place of joy.”

Tatum has also moved on, dating singer Jessie J. Despite the new chapters in their lives, the former couple’s 6-year-old daughter Everly is still their top priority.

“We’re all aware that it’s a new normal, we’re all getting used to it,” Dewan told PEOPLE. “You can still have a relationship and just because the forms change as to who you are to each other, it doesn’t take away from the love that we had or that we shared all those years.”

Dewan’s book Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday hits stores on Oct. 22.

