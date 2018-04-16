Jenna Dewan Pampers Herself With Salon Session After Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan is not shying away from the sunlight in the days since announcing her split from Channing Tatum. The World of Dance host was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Sunday, treating herself to a pamper session at a local salon.

The 37-year-old was all smiles as she walked out of her car, wearing a white skirt and shirt, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail.

Dewan and the 37-year-old Tatum announced their surprising split on April 2.

On April 7, Dewan was seen in Los Angeles without her wedding ring. On April 12, she also returned to Instagram, posting a beautiful image of herself on the beach. “Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back,” Dewan wrote.

Dewan also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from a “full fairy” photoshoot on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

The couple were together for nearly nine years, marrying in 2009 and welcoming daughter Everly in May 2013.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” Tatum and Dewan said in a statement posted on their social media accounts.

They continued, “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

While the split was a surprise to fans, insiders said there were signs of their relationship crumbling.

“They haven’t been ‘together’ for a while. They are best friends and still support each other and go to each other’s events and live in the same house,” a source told Us Weekly.

Another added, “Things had turned more into a friendship between Jenna and Channing. There wasn’t any crazy drama or fighting. They were constantly traveling for work and it turned out they were better apart and not together romantically anymore.”

Dewan is now the host of NBC’s World of Dance and recently played Lois Lane’s sister on Supergirl.

As for Tatum, he was last seen in Logan Lucky and Kingsman: The Golden Circle last year. He voices the lead character in the upcoming animated movie Smallfoot.