Jenna Dewan Officially Files for Divorce From Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum‘s marriage is officially over.

The former World of Dance host filed for divorce Friday afternoon in Los Angeles, reportedly citing irreconcilable differences.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Dewan asked for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s daughter, 5-year-old Everly Maiselle Tatum. The actress is also seeking child support and spousal support.

The documents, filed by celebrity attorney Samantha Spector, Jenna also asked for her legal name to be restored to Jenna Dewan.

Tatum also filed his response to the divorce filing shortly after Dewan, also tasing for joint custody for their daughter. The filings seems like a clear sign that the pair are working out an amicable divorce settlement.

Dewan and Tatum announced their separation on social media back in April after about nine years of marriage.

“First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for,” the statement read. “We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts’ [wink emoji] So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they continued. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

Since the split, Dewan has kept busy with multiple projects, including a recurring role on Fox drama The Resident, and an upcoming series regular role in a new Netflix series.

Tatum has recently been romantically linked to singer Jessie J. The Magic Mike star was spotted at the singer’s concert in Salt lake City on Monday, and were seen playing mini golf together in Seattle over the weekend.

As for Jenna, a source told press that while she has been on “a few dates” since her separation, she is focusing on her career. Tatum and Dewan are reportedly selling their Beverly Hills home and dividing up assets amicably.

“Everything has been really good between them,” the source said.

“Nothing has really changed from when they were together,” the source continued. “It hasn’t been a big adjustment for their daughter either, because not much has changed. Channing is a great dad when he is around. They co-parent and have the same goals for their daughter, which is they want her to know that she is very loved.“