Jenna Dewan Is ‘Full Fairy’ in Springtime Photo Shoot

Jenna Dewan took to Instagram on Saturday to show off images from an upcoming photo shoot, that has her going “full fairy” for spring.

In the image posted to her Instagram Stories, Dewan posted a Boomerang of herself sitting on an outdoor garden seat with bright, pink flowers in the background.

“Full fairy at today’s photoshoot,” Dewan captioned the image, along with tagging her crew for the day, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski.

Gorseki also took to Instagram to share footage of him with Dewan, captioning the video, “Not Coachella bound.”

Not Coachella bound ✌🏻🌴💋@jennadewan @bridgetbragerhair A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski) on Apr 12, 2018 at 6:10pm PDT

Dewan has been counting her blessings this month after announcing her split from ex, Channing Tatum earlier this month. In a photo shared to her account this past week, Dewan had a message of gratitude for her fans.

“Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back,” Dewan wrote.

On April 2, Dewan and Tatum took to their social media accounts with a statement regarding the reason for the separation after nearly nine years of marriage.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the couple wrote.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision – just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

The two went on to write that they will not be commenting beyond this and thank all their fans for respecting their family’s privacy.

According to sources close to the Step Up actress, Dewan is spending her time by leaning on family. Dewan has spent the last month in Santa Barbara, where her family lives.

“Jenna is fine. She seems relieved that they announced the separation. She is continuing with her life as usual,” the source told PEOPLE.

Dewan was spotted a just days after the announcement, sans wedding ring as she shopped in L.A.’s Chinatown neighborhood.

The couple has reportedly stayed true to their promise to remain friends, with one source telling Us Weekly that Dewan and Tatum were continuing to live together after their split.

“They haven’t been ‘together’ for a while. They are best friends and still support each other and go to each other’s events and live in the same house,” one source said.