Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Spend Halloween Together

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum announced their separation in April, but the two are still united in their commitment to daughter Everly, 5, joining together to celebrate Halloween with their daughter on Wednesday night.

Tatum used his Instagram Story to document the family’s trick-or-treating adventure, with the actor dressed as the Genie from Aladdin and Dewan as Cleopatra.

Tatum even shared a selfie of the pair, though his face was covered by a plastic mask.

As for Everly, she was dressed as the superhero Starfire in a purple dress, matching light-up boots and silver gauntlets on her arms.

Tatum’s Story found the family pounding the pavement with Everly’s friends as the kids went from house to house, with the actor asking them for Reese’s Cups continuously throughout the night.

At one point, Tatum even snuck up on Dewan and scared her as she let out a small shriek, and another clip saw the pair holding hands with their daughter.

In the midst of trick-or-treating, Everly needed to use the bathroom, with Tatum informing fans that Dewan was the one to ask one home’s occupants if her daughter could step inside.

“I made Jenna do it because I was afraid that they wouldn’t be so receptive to me,” Tatum cracked as he indicated his face mask.

Earlier in the day, Dewan attended a Halloween event with Everly featuring plenty of spooky baked goods, with the 37-year-old sporting her Cleopatra getup as early as 8 a.m., as evidenced by her Instagram Story.

“It’s a little early for a costume,” she joked.

Dewan and Tatum originally announced their split eight months ago, and last week, Dewan officially filed for divorce from Tatum.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they said in a statement announcing their separation. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

Both Dewan and Tatum are currently rumored to be dating other people, with Dewan linked to actor Steve Kazee and Tatum to British singer Jessie J.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin