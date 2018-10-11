Jenna Dewan Also Dating as Ex Channing Tatum Reportedly Romances Jessie J

Channing Tatum isn’t the only one seeing someone new! Jenna Dewan has reportedly been “on a few dates” in the wake of her split from Tatum in April. Tatum was reported to be dating singer Jessie J on Wednesday.

“[Jenna] has been on a few dates, but doesn’t talk about a boyfriend,” a source close to Dewan told PEOPLE on Thursday.

“Jenna is busy working and going back and forth between L.A. and Atlanta,” the source said. The 37-year-old actress and dancer is currently filming a guest arc on the Fox series The Resident in Atlanta. “She’s in a really great place.”

Meanwhile, a source told the magazine that Channing is seeing Jessie J. “It’s very new,” the insider said.

It was previously reported that both Tatum and Dewan had been dating other people in the months after their split. They announced their separation in April after almost nine years of marriage.

The Dewan source told PEOPLE Thursday that the divorce is moving forward amicably and that they’re selling their Beverly Hills home and dividing up other assets. The ex-couple is set on co-parenting their daughter, Everly, 5.

“Everything has been really good between them,” the source said, adding that there hasn’t been too much upheaval in the process.

“Nothing has really changed from when they were together,” the source continued. “It hasn’t been a big adjustment for their daughter either, because not much has changed. Channing is a great dad when he is around. They co-parent and have the same goals for their daughter, which is they want her to know that she is very loved.”

Dewan fans were not okay with the news of Tatum’s new relationship, nor were they happy with Dewan’s announcement that she would not be returning to host the third season of World of Dance. She made the announcement in an Instagram post earlier this month.

“Hi to my World of Dance lovers! I have some news to share: I will not be returning to the show as host for season 3,” she wrote. “But! I won’t be able to stay away for long, and plan to return to mentor contestants as much as possible. It has been an absolute thrill to be a part of this incredible, groundbreaking show from the very beginning, and I am forever grateful to my [NBC] family, [Jennifer Lopez], [Derek Hough], [Ne-Yo]and everyone involved in this journey.”

She continued, “We are changing the dance world and giving opportunities to dancers in ways I’ve only dreamed of! Can’t wait to share more news with you soon. Much love to everyone.”