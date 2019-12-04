Jenelle Evans’ Remark About Dating Rumors Has ‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Riled Up

Over a month after Jenelle Evans split from husband David Eason, the former Teen Mom 2 star has spoken out regarding any pesky dating rumors about herself. Unsurprisingly, the reality star was not afraid to boldly set the record straight. But, not only did Evans have something to say about the rumors, but many of her fans did, as well.

As InTouch Weekly noted, Evans addressed the rumors on Twitter on Dec. 2. Her message was loud and clear, as she wrote, “Y’all need to chill. I’m not dating anyone.” She also added a face-palm emoji and a crying-laughing one to really get her point across.

While her post did catch the attention of some haters, their negativity was drowned out by the positive messages that Evans’ fans had for her. One fan wrote that they were glad to see that Evans was focusing on being single, “Good for you keep them baby’s number one for awhile. You can do it girl. I have faith in you. I’ve watched you for so long. Keep up the great work. You got this!! If you ever need to talk PM me. Even if it’s just to scream. Lol I went thru a lot of stuff you went thru.”

Y’all need to chill. I’m not dating anyone. 🤦🏻‍♀️😂 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 3, 2019

Another wrote that Evans’ dating life really isn’t anyone else’s business, “Even if you are , it sure as hell isn’t any of our business and it isn’t our life so everyone needs to back off!! Besides you have the right to be happy!!!”

Yet another fan was on the same page, telling the reality star to simply ignore the “haters,” “Even if you are ..its your business. Ignore the haters and love those kiddos AND yourself.”

Like many other fans, one of Evans’ supporters sent her a kind tweet fit for the holiday season. They wrote, “It’s ok. Avoid the haters!! You do you girl! Tis the season to do a new change and focus on you and your kids. Merry Christmas and Happy New year.”

Evans’ latest tweet comes over a month after she announced that she was separating from Eason with whom she shares two-year-old daughter Ensley. She broke the news on Instagram on Oct. 31 by writing, in part, “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids.”

She continued, “Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”