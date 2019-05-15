Jenelle Evans Posts Multiple Photos After Son Is Removed by Child Protective Services

Jenelle Evans has posted multiple photos to social media, after Child Protective Services removed her son from her home.

OK! Magazine reports that on Mother’s Day, Evans posted a couple of photos — that now appear to have been deleted — showing what her gift was, a goat milking stand.

“#MothersDay wasn’t the cookout I expected and planned with all my kids, but I did receive plenty of flowers and a milking goat stand,” Evans reportedly wrote in the caption of one of the posts.

In another post, she showed off a close-up look at the stand and the bowl full of milk she was able to get from her goat.

“Got fresh milk on Mother’s Day and couldn’t be happier to continue all these awesome experiences I’ve been trying,” she reportedly wrote, adding, “#Yummy #GoatMilk #FreshMilk #HappyMomma.”

The photos were posted by Evans after CPS came to her home and removed her son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith. Evans later issued a statement to Us Weekly on how she has “been fighting to get my son back.”

“Kaiser was taken away Friday without my consent, before Mother’s Day, and I have been in touch with my lawyer pertaining this matter,” the Teen Mom 2 star also told the outlet.

“Kaiser was taken from his daycare by his grandmother [Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris] with no notice or call to me,” she added. “CPS told Doris to take Kaiser without my consent and still have no legal paperwork signed by the judge stating my kids are taken from me.”

The cause for concern all started when Evans’ husband David Eason killed her dog after alleging that it attacked their daughter Ensley. He later confessed to the act.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he wrote in a social media post. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

“You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” Eason concluded his message. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

There are also new reports that 2-year-old Ensley has also been removed from the home by CPS. Evans does not appear to have commented on those reports at this time.