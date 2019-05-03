Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Evades Photographer Amid Dog Killing Reports

Jenelle Evans’ estranged husband David Eason recently evaded a photographer who asked him about the reports that he killed his wife’s dog.

According to TMZ, Eason was in a courthouse on Friday to go before a judge regarding the $5,000+ he owed to ex Olivia Leedham, with whom he shares a 5-year-old son.

The reporter inquired about the headline-making incident with the French Bulldog, to which Eason replied, “Don’t get in my face, bro. I promise you don’t want to do that.”

The threat comes after it was alleged that Eason killed Evans’ pup with a shotgun, after he claimed that it bit the couple’s 2-year-old child.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he wrote in a social media post. “i’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

“You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” Eason added. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Evans spoke out about the situation, saying, “It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends.”

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” the 27-year-old added. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

It’s been reported that animal control officers have been investigating the incident, and have even visited the couple’s home.

Evans has claimed that Eason is in serious trouble over the situation, stating that he is “going to jail tomorrow and he’s freaking out.”

“He’s begging me to come home and telling me he regrets what he did and he’s sorry. And I’m like, ‘I’m sorry I don’t care… Nugget won’t come back,’” she added. “He still won’t answer me.”

At this time, it does not appear that Eason has been taken into police custody.