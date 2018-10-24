Jenelle Evans Has Dinner With Husband David Eason Following Assault Allegations

It seems to be business as usual for Jenelle Evans and David Eason, despite the surfaced 911 call she made last week claiming he had assaulted her.

The Teen Mom 2 star and her husband were reportedly spotted heading out to dinner in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday hours after the release of a 911 call in which Evans accused Eason of abuse.

Eason took to Instagram to post a series of videos on his Instagram Story out at dinner.

“Little sizzle, sizzle here,” he can be heard saying while zooming in on a spread that included lamb chops and seafood.

Eason also focused the camera in on his wife, who smiled for the camera.

The video comes after the 911 call was released where Evans claimed Eason had pinned her down on the ground in the yard of their North Carolina home and potentially cracked her collarbone.

“My husband, he assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,” Evans said through uncontrollable sobbing. “I think I heard my f—ing collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

She claimed that Eason got violent because he was drinking.

“I have four kids at the house with me right now. And they’re all sleeping,” she said on the call placed the night of Saturday, Oct. 13. “I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do.”

Evans was hospitalized after the incident, Us Weekly reports, after two officers responded to the call at her home for an alleged assault. The police reportedly advised the reality star of the “legal action she could take” but she decided not to file a police report and no arrests were made at the time.

The reality star broke her silence on the incident Friday to E! News, claiming the incident was a drunken misunderstanding while entertaining friends at their home.

“It was a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding,” she told the publication. “Everything is great… We are totally fine.”

“We are feeling fine,” she added. “Just taking time off social media… time to focus on ourselves and our family.”

Her statement is contradicted by a source who opened up to Us Weekly, who claimed that Eason attacked his wife “in front of everyone and they fell to the ground,” as the couple hosted friends for a bonfire.

While Eason has remained active on social media throughout the aftermath of the incident, he has not addressed the incident publicly.