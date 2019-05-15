Jenelle Evans: Every Celebrity Standing up to David Eason Amid Dog-Killing Scandal

Following Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason killing her dog, many celebrities have come out to stand up against the “horrific” incident.

The Animal Hope and Wellness group posted a photo of Evans’ pup and revealed that they are offer a reward for the whereabouts of the body.

“No arrest has been made, even after finding out he not only shot Nugget – but slammed her neck into the kitchen table, and beat her almost to death,” a statement from the AHW began.

“They claim that Nugget’s body has not been recovered. But it was stated that she was shot next to the forest by their home. We are offering a $10,000 reward to the person that contacts our foundation with the whereabouts leading to finding the body, or can hand over the body to authorities,” the statement continued.

“He is a ticking time bomb, someone who does this to an animal will go on to hurt others, and he has the weapons to do so. This man needs to be arrested and removed from society,” the statement went on to say. “Please sign and share our petition, demanding that an arrest be made today. $10,000 reward to the person that provides us with the information on where Nugget’s body is buried.”

Below, we have collected the reactions from some of the couple’s Teen Mom 2 co-stars, as well as those of other celebrities who are angry over Eason’s admission to killing the puppy. Scroll down to read the reactions.

Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry issued a statement through her Instagram account on the tragic incident, saying

“I have refrained from commenting on the disturbing situation involving David Eason and Jenelle Evans while I wrapped my head around the murder of Nugget.”

“To say I am disgusted and appalled over David’s actions doesn’t begin to touch on my true feelings,” she continued, later adding, “Being the owner of dogs myself, I am heartbroken and sickened by what happened to Nugget. hope that Jenelle and her children are safe and take the necessary steps to get the help that is clearly needed.”

Leah Messer

Fellow Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer went on a rant, saying, “ANYONE that condones/contributes/doesn’t PREVENT or STOP animal cruelty or the murder of an innocent animals life is SICK [and] I REFUSE to be affiliated with!”

She added, “I want to sympathize for my former cast mate but at this point I can’t. ENOUGH is ENOUGH!!!”

“My heart was broken when I heard what happened to [French Bulldog] Nugget. I’ve been overwhelmed with messages and comments and didn’t know how to address the situation,” she said in a seperate statement. “I could NEVER support or condone animal cruelty!! I just started crying when I came home to my Dog… I just looked at him/Champ and asked myself.. How could someone be so mean spirited!?”

Farrah Abraham

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham spoke out about Eason, taking a hard stance on how she believes it should be handled.

In a statement to Hollywood Life, she said, “Killing a dog that did not have any child bleed or die, he should be facing jail time. That is animal abuse and [David] is mentally unstable.”

Kathrine McPhee

Former American Idol star and actress Kathrine McPhee replied to the Animal Hope and Wellness group.

She wrote “Please God,” seemingly in response to a call that Eason be arrested for the killing.

Brittany Furlan

Internet personality Brittany Furlan, who is engaged to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, had words as well.

“YES YES YES,” she cheered, in response to the Animal Hope and Wellness group calling for Eason to answer for his actions.

Faith Ford

Finally, actress Faith Ford also expressed frustrations over the situation.

“This is horrific!!” she replied to the Animal Hope and Wellness group’s description of what Eason did to the puppy.