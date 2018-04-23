Photo Shows Jeffrey Dean Morgan Celebrating His Birthday with Newborn Daughter George

Jeffery Dean Morgan celebrated his birthday with his family at his side.

The proud papa and The Walking Dead actor took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate his 52nd birthday with his children, 8-year-old son Augustus Morgan and newborn daughter George Victoria Morgan, sharing a photo of himself holding his kiddos close.

“A d– fine day. Thanks to everyone for all the birthday wishes! Means the world. Xo,” he captioned the image.

Meanwhile, wife Hilarie Burton took to Twitter to wish Morgan a happy birthday, writing, “You’re a brilliant father. A damn hard worker. A devoted friend. And a total smokin hot babe. On your birthday, there just aren’t enough words to say what you mean to me and the kids. Prepare to get smothered with kisses today! We love ya, Daddy. Happy Birthday @JDMorgan !!!”

In March, Burton posted a photo collage of her baby on Instagram, including one of her husband kissing her gently on the forehead. Her caption consisted of a long story about her years of miscarriages and her bitterness at the coverage of celebrity pregnancies.

“The first time I got pregnant, it took a year and a half. I surprised him on Christmas with baby Seahawk booties. We cried. We celebrated. We picked out names. And we lost that baby. More losses followed, and as so many couples know, it was heartbreaking. It still is heartbreaking,” she said.

Burton wrote that she’d “weep out of jealousy” upon seeing “the endless parade of celebrities showing off their bumps and babies” in the news.

“So when this pregnancy started, we were cautious. I didn’t want to celebrate for fear of jinxing it. I didn’t want a baby shower. I checked her heartbeat every day, up until the day she was born. And now that she is here, I just stare at her in wonder all day,” Burton said. “I see her in her daddy’s arms and I don’t take any of it for granted. She screams bloody murder and I smile because she is so wildly alive.”

“So now that folks know she’s here, I don’t want her birth to cause any other woman to weep at her kitchen table. If anything, my wish is that she would restore hope for others. Fertility is a fickle thing. And for the other couples out there who have had dark days, we want to introduce our miracle baby to you and send you our love and support in finding yours,” she said.

“Please meet George Virginia Morgan. She was born February 16th. Her daddy delivered her. We love her very much,” she added.

While the little one’s moniker initially had a few scratching their heads in confusion, Morgan later revealed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that his family has a “Western theme going on.”

“It’s not [a family name],” Morgan told host Jimmy Kimmel. “Remember Bonanza? I mean, didn’t name her Hoss. There was an episode [called] ‘A Girl Named George.’ I loved the name, and Hilarie loved the name.”

The actor, who portrays Negan on the popular AMC series, also divulged the meaning behind his 8-year-old son’s name, Augustus.

“Gus is named after Augustus McCrae on Lonesome Dove. We’ve got a weird Western theme going on,” Morgan said.