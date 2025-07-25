Jeff Bezos Eyes Purchase of Major Cable Channel, Report Claims

Not content with just owning one high-profile news source, a new report says Jeff Bezos could soon purchase one of the largest networks in the country.

A report from the New York Post says that Bezos—who currently owns the Washington Post (and Amazon)—is considering purchasing CNBC later this year now that it is soon to be spun off by NBCUniversal’s parent company Comcast.

The report features a source who claims the network would “align well with his interests,” and that the 61-year-old billionaire thinks CNBC would serve as a “neutral voice” in his media portfolio, which tracks, given how often Bezos clashes with leadership of the left-leaning Washington Post.

In recent months, the Washington Post has undergone drastic changes as Bezos has caused drastic profit drops, subsequent layoffs, and several staff protests due to his decision to force the Post to move its coverage towards a more centrist, pro-capitalist direction.

It’s not the only network Comcast plans to spin off—later this year, it will also ditch USA Network and E!.

Sources at the Washington Post have been told that Bezos has not yet approached CEO Brian Roberts in talks to purchase the network.

Bezos, currently the fourth-richest man in the world with a net worth of $241 billion, would likely have to pay quite a pretty penny. According to the New York Post‘s report, the network and its associated partners generated $7 billion last year.