Former ‘RHOC’ Star Jeana Keough Looks 15 Years Younger After Facelift

Former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Jeana Keough recently got a facelift after losing 25 lbs., undergoing a transformation that has the 62-year-old feeling “great.”

Keough left the Bravo reality show in 2009, and while her life appeared to be pretty perfect, the real estate agent wasn’t happy with the way she looked.

“I went through menopause, I had gained weight, I looked terrible and I didn’t date for years,” the mom of three told PEOPLE. She “got back on track,” but her weight loss left her with excess skin on her neck that she wanted to get rid of.

So she turned to plastic surgeon Dr. T.Y. Steven Ip in Newport Beach, California for a facelift, joking that she wanted “to look 15 years younger because I like guys that are 15 years younger.”

Keough filmed the entire process for a PeopleTV special, a behind-the-scenes documentary short called Jeana Keough: A Real Housewife Goes Under the Knife. The short follows Keough as she prepped for the seven-hour operation, underwent the procedure and started her recovery.

“I was nervous,” Keough admitted of the process. “I was worried about the downtime. I didn’t want to look like bloody, swollen Tales From the Crypt for a week.”

In the end, Keough is feeling great about her new look.

At the end of the special, Keough revealed her results to friends and family, who had nothing but supportive words for the former reality personality.

“I don’t have a lot of expectations about what my friends are gonna think about it, I think I look good,” she said. “And that’s all that really matters.”

Photo Credit: PeopleTV