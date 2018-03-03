Jay-Z Drags George Zimmerman Over Documentary-Fueled Death Threats

George Zimmerman has publicly threatened Jay-Z’s life over his production of the upcoming Trayvon Martin documentary, but a new report from The Blast said the rap star isn’t backing down.

In a DJ Khaled single that dropped on Friday titled “Top Off,” Jay-Z directly addressed Zimmerman during his verse.

“Meanwhile Georgie Porgie sinnin’ and sendin’ me threats, Save your breath, you couldn’t beat a flight of steps, Try that s— with a grown man, I’ll kill that f— boy with my own hand.”

Zimmerman’s threats were initially reported in December, with him telling The Blast he was threatening to “beat Jay-Z” and feed him to “an alligator,” after claiming the film’s production team was harassing his family for footage and interviews.

“I know how to handle people who f— with me, I have since February 2012,” Zimmerman told The Blast at the time. “Anyone who f— with my parents will be fed to an alligator.”

Jay-Z, along with The Weinstein Company, is making a six-part documentary titled Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story based on the book Suspect Nation that covers the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Florida teenager Trayvon Martin by Zimmerman in 2012.

Zimmerman was initially arrested and charged with murder, but was acquitted during his trial on the grounds of self-defense.

The Blast reports that despite the threats the production team is moving forward with the documentary as scheduled. The series is set to premiere in July on the Paramount Network.

Along with Jay-Z’s verse, rapper Snoop Dogg has also spoken out against Zimmerman, telling the Florida native he better not “try it again” when it comes to threatening Jay-Z.

Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, made headlines back in January while publicly addressing his cheating scandal with his wife, Beyonce.

“She’s my soul mate, the person I love,” Jay-Z said. “For us, we chose to fight for our love. For our family. To give our kids a different outcome. To break that cycle for black men and women. …We were never a celebrity couple — we were a couple that happened to be celebrities,” he said. “We are real people.”