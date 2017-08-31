‘Cheers’ Actor Jay Thomas Dies at 69

Longtime sitcom actor Jay Thomas has sadly passed away this week, at the age of 69.

Thomas was known for playing Eddie LeBec in Cheers, and Jerry Gold on Murphy Brown. Most recently, he portrayed Marty Grossman on the hit Showtime series, Ray Donovan.

Don Buchwald, Thomas’ friend and agent, broke the story to the NY Daily News on Thursday. The two had worked together for 35 years.

“Jay was one of a kind, never at a loss for words and filled with so much fun and wonderfully whacky thoughts and behavior,” wrote Buchwald in a statement.

According to the report, Thomas’ wife Sally and his sons, Sam, Max and J.T., were all by his side when he passed away.

During the course of his career, Thomas was nominated for three Emmy awards, all for his work on Murphy Brown. He won two of them.

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC