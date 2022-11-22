Jay Leno Seen in First Photo Since Suffering Third-Degree Burns

Just over a week after Jay Leno's garage fire accident, he has released the first photo of himself in recovery. Leno was treated for burns to his face, hands and chest at Grossman Burn Center in southern California, where he needed skin grafts and other procedures to help him heal from the injuries. The results are remarkable, especially given the short time since the accident.

Leno posed with staff members at Grossman Burn Center where he was clearly back on his feet. TMZ published the photos while a source at the hospital confirmed that Leno has been released. The comedian had some scarring visible on his face, neck and hands, but his doctors say that his recovery is not over yet. Follow-up treatments will continue to improve his condition, and Leno can now get back to his day-to-day life.

Jay Leno is out of the hospital after being treated for burn injuries. His doctor says he's optimistic for a full recovery. https://t.co/pE9o7JmWXX pic.twitter.com/NNPeAdLMjp — CNN (@CNN) November 21, 2022

"Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday," said a representative for the facility.

Leno was badly burned on Saturday, Nov. 12 at his private garage in Burbank, California. He was reportedly working on a vintage 1907 car when a fuel line broke and sprayed gasoline onto him. A spark caught and burned Leno badly, but luckily he had a friend with him to smother the flames and get medical help. Leno was rushed to Grossman Burn Center for timely specialty care.

Leno received a surgical excision and grafting procedure to remove the damaged tissue and cover the wounds with a biological skin substitute to protect them and expedite the healing process. Between procedures, he was given hyperbaric oxygen treatment, where he was enclosed in a chamber that could increase oxygen supply and blood flow to his skin to accelerate his recovery. Grossman explained his treatment plan last week in a press conference covered by PEOPLE.

"Some of the burns to the face are a little deeper and a little more concerning," he told reporters. "Currently, there's no evidence of nerve damage. I do anticipate him making a full recovery. Whether they'll be remnants of this injury, it's still too early to tell."

Leno himself has sounded confident and optimistic about his recovery from the start. He canceled his public appearances for two weeks but said that he would be "back on my feet" within a week or two. It looks like he has been proven correct on that score.