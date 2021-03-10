Tim Allen Teases New Show With Jay Leno in Photo of US Air Base

✖

Tim Allen has teased a new show he is doing with Jay Leno, and he did so by sharing a photo of a U.S. airbase. In the Twitter post, Allen shared a picture of an Air Force plane inside a hangar, with another plane visible on the outside. He explained that he and Leno are working on the show together and that is has put him "in the company of machines" and people who he finds to be "truly inspiring."

It appears that not much is know about the new show as of yet, though it is far from being the first time the two Hollywood friends have worked together. Leno, who hosted The Tonight Show for more than two decades, appeared in two episodes of Allen's iconic '90s sitcom, Home Improvement. Leno would later go on to appear in a recurring role on Allen's current sitcom, Last Man Standing. Additionally, Allen has turned up on Jay Leno's Garage, a car show that Leno has hosted since 2006. The show started out on NBC.com and later moved to CNBC.

Doing a show with pal of mine Jay Leno at Edward’s Air Force base. I am in heaven in the company of machines men and women who are truly inspiring. pic.twitter.com/Pz1AXu4nJG — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 9, 2021

Whatever Allen and Leno are cooking up is not the only thing on the horizon from the Santa Clause star, as he has reunited with his old Home Improvement co-star Richard Karn for a brand new DIY completion series. Their new reality series is titled Assembly Required, and it will see a group of DIY builders going head-to-head in a series of challenges. Eventually, a winner will be crowned and they will be able to call themselves a champion do-it-yourselfer.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the show and hosting it with Karn, Allen said, "I wanted to have Richard a part of this because it seemed like a reality extension of what Tool Time really was, where I add more power to it, I break something, he'd be the reality side of it, and it was a good fit." He added, "This [show] is improv for 12 hours a day and I'm out of my mind. It's just like Al Borland and Tim Taylor."

In addition to Allen and Karn, Assembly Required will also feature DIY YouTuber April Wilkerson. She'll serve as the "resident expert" and "go-to source on the 'how and why' of each build, breaking down the complexities and giving the audience a bird’s eye view of what our challengers are up against." Assembly Required airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on History Channel.