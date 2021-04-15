Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari Sued for Alleged Dog Attack, and Social Media Weighs In
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari are being sued in Tennessee for an alleged dog attack. According to WKRN, the former NFL quarterback and reality TV star are being sued by Nathan Beam of Jackson county after allegedly being bit by one of their German Shepherd dogs in June of 2020. The incident happened at a home in Franklin, Tennessee.
The lawsuit states that Beam, a cable and satellite installer, was invited to the property to perform a new install. Neither Cutler nor Cavallari was at the home at the time of the alleged incident, according to Beam. However, he said their two German Shepherd dogs were roaming the property, which is owned by Next Chapter, LLC, a Davidson County limited liability company. Once the installation was complete, Beam alleges the former couple's German Shepherd, Kona was blocking the driver's side door of his truck.
Beam then said the dog bit him when he went to pick something up off the ground. The dog allegedly bit Beam's left thumb and fingernail and "would not let go for several seconds." The filing states that Cavallari's personal assistant was at the home at the time, and Beam claims the assistant handed him a paper towel and told him to leave the property immediately. Beam is suing for damages, claiming he has suffered physical pain and mental suffering due to the incident. Here's a look at what social media has to say about the lawsuit.
