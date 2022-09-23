Jason Sudeikis Allegedly Learned of Olivia Wilde Harry Styles Relationship via Apple Watch

Jason Sudeikis reportedly learned about ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde's relationship with Harry Styles when he saw flirtatious messages on her Apple Watch. The exes' former nanny claims in a new interview with The Daily Mail that the Ted Lasso star stumbled upon the texts between Wilde and Styles when she left it behind while filming Don't Worry Darling, which stars Styles.

"On the Monday morning [of] Nov. 9, when I came back from a weekend off, [Jason] was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn't know what had happened at all," the nanny claimed, adding that Sudeikis was "crying and a mess, saying, 'She left us. She left us!'" The former babysitter continued to allege of Sudeikis, "He started telling me details [of her relationship with Styles] and he said, 'She put the move on him. She put the first move on him.'"

The ex-couple's former employee also claimed Sudeikis threw himself under Wilde's car one time to try and stop her from going to see the "Watermelon Sugar" singer. "She was saying: 'I'm scared of you, Jason, I'm scared of you.' And he said: 'If you're scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?'" the nanny continued. "So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn't leave. She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry.'"

The formerly engaged couple, who announced their split in late 2020, denied the account from their child's former caretaker in a joint statement, calling it "incredibly upsetting" to see. "As parents, it's is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make up such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," wrote Wilde and Sudeikis, who share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6. "This is the unfortunate apex of a now, 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."