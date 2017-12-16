Former ‘90210’ Star Jason Priestley Reveals He Once Punched Harvey Weinstein in the Face

Jason Priestley got some vindication this week when he shared a story about punching Harvey Weinstein in the face.

The exchange began with a tweet from actress Mira Sorvino. Peter Jackson had just admitted that he didn’t hire Sorvino or Ashley Judd for his Lord of The Rings trilogy because of tips from people at Miramax. In an interview with Stuff, Jackson publicly apologized to the two actresses and denounced Weinstein.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick https://t.co/ljK9NqICbm — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) December 15, 2017

Sorvino retweeted the article, thanking Jackson for his honesty. She agreed that Weinstein probably spoke poorly of her and Judd as retribution after they rebuked his sexual advances. Many people chimed in to offer their sympathy on the revelation, among them was actress Tara Strong.

Heartbreaking….wouldn’t be surprised if this happened to my good friend @Jason_Priestley who punched Weinstein in the face at a club one night. Go Jay 😡👊🏻💙 — tara strong (@tarastrong) December 15, 2017

Strong tweeted that Priestley probably faced similar blacklisting by the Weinstein Company after punching Harvey Weinstein in the face. Of course, fans couldn’t let the story go without more details, and Priestley was happy to oblige.

Of course there is more to the story… ‘95 Golden Globes… at the Miramax Party… Harvey told me I had to leave… I was leaving when he grabbed me by the arm and said “ what are you doing?” I said “ you told me leave, I’m leaving” — Jason Priestley (@Jason_Priestley) December 15, 2017

“I didn’t say you had to leave” he replied. “You just told me to leave… right over there” I tell him once again. Getting heated now. He then grabs me tighter and says “why don’t we go outside and talk about this”. That was all I needed to hear, — Jason Priestley (@Jason_Priestley) December 15, 2017

“I’m not going anywhere with you” I said as I pushed him back and punched him with a right hand to his face. Suddenly, there were security guards pulling us apart and I was escorted out of the party… — Jason Priestley (@Jason_Priestley) December 15, 2017

In a succession of three tweets, Priestley relayed the story of punching Weinstein at a Miramax party after the 1995 Golden Globes.

To many fans it sounded like a misunderstanding in the chaos of a big party, but that didn’t make it any less cathartic.