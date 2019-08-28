Jason Momoa Gets Stuck in Elevator for 2 Hours

Jason Momoa had what must have been a claustrophobic experience this week when he got trapped in an elevator with his dog and a few friends. The actor was at the L’Hermitage hotel in Vancouver, Canada, where he shared his adventure with his Instagram followers.

Momoa documented his terrifying afternoon on his Instagram Stories on Monday. The 40-year-old packed into an elevator with his dog and several friends, and they were all in there for much longer than they expected.

Momoa did not say exactly how long they were trapped inside the stalled elevator, but it seemed to be a while. The actor joked that they would have to live off of the M&M candy they happened to have with them in the elevator.

Fans were left hanging on the whole saga, as Momoa never revealed when and how they got out. Hopefully they did, as fans are waiting on several big projects from Momoa in the coming months.

The actor has been staying in British Columbia as he films his new series See. The show is expected to be one of the break-out hits of Apple+, the new streaming service for the Apple TV. Momoa has a starring role in the series, which is a sci-fi drama set in a world where humanity has gone through drastic sensory changes.

“See explores a future world where humanity has lost all sense of sight, but discovers new ways to survive,” reads the logline for the show. “The series takes place in a world in which the earth was devastated by a virus that left only a few million survivors, and those who emerged blind.”

“See is a journey wherein we may discover something entirely new about ourselves, about our world,” it goes one. “Would being without sight change who I am? Experience love, joy, discovery, terror, hope. All without sight. Imagine a world evolved, designed and built to be experienced without sight. This is the world of See.”

This is just one of the huge projects Momoa has in the works. The actor also has a role in the new adaptation of Dune, which just recently wrapped filming. He is rumored to have a role in Cliffhanger, a new movie in pre-production, and he will eventually star in Aquaman 2 as the hero himself.

When exactly that movie will get underway remains to be seen however, as Momoa recently threatened to refrain from filming to participate in the protests at Mauna Kea in Hawaii. The actor is a Native Hawaiian and he stood against the construction of a new telescope on the island’s highest peak. Momoa’s trip to Vancouver ended a long streak of protests.