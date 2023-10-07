Jason Derulo Sued for Alleged Sexual Harassment

Jason Derulo is being sued by singer Emaza Gibson for sexual harassment, claiming that she was dropped from his label after refusing sex with him. As per the complaint filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Gibson alleges that Derulo contacted her in August 2021 intending to sign her as a solo artist to his label Future History and that they began working together in November 2021 with the promise of producing an album together, per The Hollywood Reporter.

However, she alleges that Derulo repeatedly pushed her to drink and have sex, claiming he explicitly demanded "sex-in-exchange-for-success."

According to the lawsuit, Derulo once told Gibson that in order to succeed in the "business," she "would be required to partake in 'goat skin and fish scales,' which is a Haitian reference to conducting sex rituals, sacrificing a goat, goat blood and doing cocaine.'" The lawsuit asserts that "the manner and timing of such a statement meant that Derulo was demanding sexual acts from [Gibson] in order for Derulo to fulfill his role as her mentor, supervisor and musical collaborator."

Gibson alleges in the complaint that Derulo regularly scheduled late-night studio sessions from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and frequently invited Gibson to drinks. The lawsuit claims Derulo "constantly pressured [Gibson] to drink with him despite [Gibson] repeatedly expressing she's not a drinker. As a pretext, Derulo would 'assure' [Gibson] he would arrange for an Uber to take her home."

Another incident involves Derulo asking Gibson for a drink during a late-night recording session, the lawsuit claims. In the lawsuit, Gibson claims she "reluctantly" agreed to have a drink with Derulo, but was given an "inappropriate amount" of alcohol. "After this session, where [Gibson] declined to drink and have sex with Derulo, the offer to arrange for [Gibson] to get to and from Derulo's studio ceased," the complaint says.

The lawsuit alleges that Derulo stopped responding to Gibson's messages and that Future History and Atlantic dropped her in September 2022. Aside from Derulo and Future History, RCA Records, Derulo's manager, Frank Harris, and Atlantic Records (a company part of a joint venture with Future History) are also named defendants.

The situation, Gibson told NBC News Wednesday, was "very heartbreaking." "I have anxiety; I'm traumatized. I've dealt with inhumane work situations.… I'm at this point where I'm back to zero and I have nothing," Gibson said. Derulo addressed the allegations in an Instagram video posted Thursday night without going into detail.

"I wouldn't normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful," Derulo said in the caption of his Instagram post. "I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams." He added, "I've always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that's why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless."