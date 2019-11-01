Jared Padalecki’s Wife Genevieve Cortese’s Halloween Photo Without ‘Supernatural’ Star Has Fans Wondering of His Absence

Supernatural fans were wondering the whereabouts of star Jared Padalecki after his wife, Genevieve Cortese, shared a photo of herself and their three children dressed up for Halloween a few days after his arrest. Several of Cortese’s 1.2 million Instagram followers took to the comments of the post after noticing his absence.

“Jared must be dressed up as a ghost and that’s why we can’t see him,” one Instagram user wrote with a laughing emoji and heart emoji.

Another user replied, “no he’s dressed as a prisoner,” prompting many of Cortese’s followers to defend the actor. “That’s not funny,” one fan wrote. “How about finding some respect? We all make mistakes, but our mistakes aren’t shared with millions of people.”

View this post on Instagram 🎃🦇 Happy Halloween! 🧙🏻‍♀️🎃 A post shared by Genevieve Padalecki (@nowandgen) on Oct 31, 2019 at 3:55pm PDT

Others took to Twitter to wonder about Padalecki’s absence.

“You had to celebrate [Halloween] without Jared. that must be hard. Happy halloween gen. Love you. God bless you. Everything’s gonna be okay,” one Twitter user replied to Cortese’s Halloween post.

“My son was Black Panther too! But where’s Dad?” another wrote. “I know it’s a touchy subject… buuuut I’m just wondering was is he filming, in the dog house, or just not doing well enough to go out. Hope everything’s ok. I deal with similar issues with my husband so I [understand].. either way.”

“Where’s Jared?” someone else asked, with another person reprimanding them for posing the question. “Dude, I don’t mean to be rude but given the circumstances, don’t you think It’s a little bit unwise to make that question now? We have to respect their privacy, they will show what they want us to see. But hey, that’s just my opinion,” they wrote.

Others reached out with genuine concern for the family. “Worried about [Padalecki]. He’s such an amazingly sweet, kind soul & one of the most genuine people that I have ever met,” one user said. He has been there for all of us. Let him know we’re here for him. We got ya back. Please give him a big ole [bear] hug, [Cortese], from all of us.”

Padalecki has been keeping a low profile ever since his arrest on Sunday in Austin, Texas. The Supernatural actor was taken into police custody after he became involved in a physical confrontation with multiple people at club Stereotype. According to the arrest affidavit, Padalecki, who witnesses claimed to be the “antagonist” in the fight, became involved in an argument that had turned violent.

At one point, the 37-year-old reportedly hit the assistant manager with his right hand, then used his left to hit on his upper lip. As the fight spilled outside, the general manager attempted to separate them, leading Padalecki to punch the general manager with a “closed fist” in his “left eyebrow area,” leaving him with a 1.5-inch cut above his eyebrow.

Police said that Padalecki was uncooperative and displayed “intoxicated behavior” and charged him with two counts of misdemeanor assault with injury. He was held on $15,000 bail and released. Neither he nor Cortese have addressed the arrest.

Photo credit: Andrew Chin / Contributor / Getty