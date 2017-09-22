Jared Leto Shares Naked Selfie on Instagram

Jared Leto is giving his fans what they want.

The actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman used Instagram Thursday to share a shirtless (and likely pantsless) mirror selfie, and the star’s followers wasted no time in sharing their thoughts on the image.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the snap, the 45-year-old flaunts his rock-solid figure, putting his impressive abs and several tattoos on display.

Caption this 🤓 #WALKONWATER A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on Sep 21, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

In the snap, the 45-year-old flaunts his rock-solid figure, putting his impressive abs and several tattoos on display.

“Caption this,” he implored his fans, adding a plug for his band’s new single, “Walk on Water.”

One user offered, “How about ‘wheres my pants?’”

“My day just became more amazing than it already was,” another person wrote, while a third added, “This picture can caption me.”

The photo also reveals that the beard the actor had become known for as of late has been shaved, with several commenters noting its absence.

Thirty Seconds to Mars is set to perform at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday, so fans can expect to get a better look at Leto’s new look there. The band will then head to Brazil, where they will play Rock In Rio.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!