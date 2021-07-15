January Jones Leaves Little to Fan's Imaginations With Topless Selfie

✖

Former Mad Men actress January Jones recently took to Instagram to share a topless selfie that left little to fans' imaginations. In the photo, Jones snapped a pic of herself in a pair of black underwear and nothing else except some "uneven boob tape" covering her breast, if only barely. "This post will self destruct in 5, 4, 3, 2…" the actress quipped in the post caption. See the photo here!

Many of Jones' celebrity friends commented on the post, with comedian Chelsea Handler joking, "Omg- I thought this was a picture of me." Fans have also been commenting on the post, with one person quipping, "Don Draper would never let Betty post that," referring to Jones' character from the drama series. "Are you trying to break the internet?" someone else asked. "I just did the most sincere triple-take of my lifetime," one last Instagram user commented.

Jones is a 43-year-old actress who is most well-known for playing Betty Draper, wife (and later ex-wife) of Jon Hamm's Don Draper, for all seven seasons of Mad Men. Jones earned two Golden Globe nominations and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her performance in the series. She also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series twice, along with the rest of the Mad Men cast.

After Mad Men ended, Jones immediately jumped over to the Fox sitcom The Last Man on Earth, starring alongside Will Forte, Kristen Schaal, Mel Rodriguez, Cleopatra Coleman, and Mary Steenburgen. The hilariously funny series ran for four seasons and was nominated for numerous Primetime Emmy Awards and Critics' Choice Television Awards during its run. Unfortunately, it was cancelled by Fox in 2018.

Most recently, Jones appeared in a small role on Netflix's The Politician, playing Lisbeth Sloan, mother of Lucy Boynton's Astrid Sloan. Jones also appeared in Spinning Out, another Netlfix series, about "a young ice skater (played by Kaya Scodelario) who suffers a serious injury and is given the opportunity to restart her career as a pairs skater all while hiding her family's history of mental illness." Jones played Carol Baker, the mother of Scodelario's character, who also suffers from bipolar disorder and was once a figure skater herself.

In addition to all of her TV credits, Jones has also appeared in a number of films. Some of her more notable credits include Bandits, Anger Management, American Wedding, We Are Marshall, and X-Men: First Class. Next up, fans will be able to see Jones in God is a Bullet, a gritty thriller written and directed by Nick Cassevetes. The film will co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe, and Jamie Foxx.