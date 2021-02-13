Jessica Biel Reacts to Husband Justin Timberlake's Apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

✖

Jessica Biel is publicly standing by her husband Justin Timberlake amid the current turmoil. After days of trending on social media following the release of the latest New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, Timberlake posted an apology to both Spears and Janet Jackson. Biel commented underneath the post with a simple "I love you."

Timberlake, 40, was called out on social media over the weekend for his role in the handling of his breakup from pop star Britney Spears. After the former couple split, Timberlake insinuated in multiple interviews that the parting was due to infidelity issues on Spears' behalf. He also made references that the young singer was sexually promiscuous. In the midst of the first conversation, social media users also brought up the infamous Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” he said. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

He continued, “I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports. I care deeply about the well-being of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better.”

Sources close to Spears told US Weekly the "Oops, I Did it Again" singer isn't dwelling on the past. “Britney does not hold a grudge against Justin over anything he’s said or done,” they said. “She feels that they were young and in love and both did stupid things when they were together. She was heartbroken when they separated, but it’s not something she dwells on now. She’s happy and happy for him.” Aside from the recent apology, Spears has bigger fish to fry as she's still in the midst of her conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears.

The latest development: Jamie Spears lost his bid to retain sole control of her estate. A third party, Bessemer Trust, has been established as co-conservator of her estate. The singer gave control of her estate and finances to her father in 2008 following a string of public meltdowns that sparked mental health talks. Since then, Britney's been involved in an ongoing back-and-forth with her dad about her wishes. Fans continue to support her with the Free Britney movement.