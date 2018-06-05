Janet Jackson Custody Battle Triggered by WiFi Refusal

Janet Jackson‘s welfare call to police on Saturday night was reportedly triggered by her estranged husband’s refusal to give her nanny a WiFi password.

On Saturday night, the “Nasty” singer called 911 for a welfare check on her 1-year-old son, Eissa Al Mana, at the Nobu Hotel before 10 p.m.

Jackson’s brother, Randy Jackson, told Entertainment Tonight the call was triggered by a nanny who thought Jackson’s husband, Wissam Al Mana, was getting aggressive. Randy Jackson described the nanny as “terrified.” She locked herself in a bathroom, then called Jackson.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Jackson was worried Al Mana was “using drugs around” Eissa. However, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office official who spoke with The Blast said there was “zero suspicion” of dug use and did not understand why Jackson accused El Mana.

“Deputies were there and the child was okay so we left,” a Malibu County Sheriff’s Office watch commander told Us Weekly.

However, sources connected to Jackson and Al Mana told a different story to The Blast on Monday. They said the nanny, who works for Jackson, asked Al Mana for the WiFi password of the hotel room. Al Mana refused, so she called Jackson and “stirred the pot.”

Al Mana believes the nanny was trying to get him in trouble, according to The Blast‘s sources.

“Seems like a lot of nothing,” another source said of the incident.

A source told PEOPLE the nanny felt she could not do her job without the WiFi password, but another source said it had to be about much more than that.

“If this is about communication, why’d the cops get told a false story about drugs? WiFi is not needed to stay in communication. It’s shameful that the police were called,” this second source said. “It’s 2018. Do we really need to be using public resources and first responders to deal with someone having a tantrum over WiFi?”

Eissa, who was born in January 2017, is Jackson’s only child. Jackson, 52, and Al Mana, a 43-year-old Qatari billionaire, split three months after Eissa was born, after nearly five years of marriage. Jackson has not filed for divorce yet, and the two are in the middle of a bitter custody battle over Eissa. One Jackson family source told PEOPLE they have had arguments over how to raise Eissa.

“Since their divorce, they are trying to raise their son together. Their cultural differences, that also ended their marriage, are tricky to work around though,” the source told the magazine. “They have very different ideas about how to raise Eissa. Janet has expressed frustration about this in the past.”

The source told PEOPLE Jackson “worked hard” to get used to Al Mana’s culture, but she was “disappointed” by him.

“Now when they share custody, it’s very difficult for Janet that Wissam has a completely different parenting approach than she does,” the source said, adding that Jackson “couldn’t be a better mom. She is very attached to Eissa and feels worried about him when he isn’t with her. Eissa is her life.”

Another source said Jackson does not want Al Mana to have a role in his son’s life and “have been consistently making it difficult” for him to see Eissa.