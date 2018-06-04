Janet Jackson Calls Police to Check on Welfare of 1-Year-Old Son Eissa

Janet Jackson called police Saturday night out of concern for her 1-year-old son Eissa Al Mana.

A Malibu County Sheriff’s Office watch commander told Entertainment Tonight that police were called to the Nobu Hotel before 10 p.m. Saturday night to check on the welfare of Eissa, who was with his father, Wissam Al Mana. Jackson was not at the hotel at the time.

“Deputies were there and the child was okay so we left,” a watch commander also told Us Weekly.

Jackson’s brother, Randy Jackson, told ET that Jackson called 911 after a nanny contacted the “Control” singer. Randy said the nanny was scared because she believed Al Mana was becoming aggressive.

The nanny was so “terrified” by Al Mana’s behavior that she locked herself in the bathroom and called Jackson, Randy said.

Eissa, Jackson’s only child, was born on Jan. 2, 2017. Three months later, she and Al Mana broke up. She has yet to file for divorce, but a source told Entertainment Tonight in November 2017 she has no interest in reconciling with him.

“All Janet wants to do is move forward and be the best mother to her son and to be happy,” the source said at the time.

Jackson and Al Mana, a Qatari billionaire, were married for nearly five years before the split. A Jackson family source told Us Weekly in September 2017 that Jackson “felt like a prisoner” in the relationship because Al Mana wanted “a traditional wife who stuck with Muslim traditions.”

“She felt like she couldn’t be herself anymore,” the insider said, adding that Jackson “thought her career was suffering, and she started resenting Wissam for it. She couldn’t settle down and be what he wanted her to be. Janet wanted more freedom.”

The news follows Jackson’s triumphant appearance at the Billboard Music Awards, her first performance on television in nine years. She received the Billboard Icon Award as a tribute to her career.

The 52-year-old Jackson is working on a new album, her first since 2015. In a recent Billboard interview, she said she has no idea what will inspire the album.

“My ideas are fleeting. I like to keep it that way,” she told the magazine. “I can’t decide in advance what a song or an album concept will be. I have to let those songs and concepts come to me rather than chase them down.”

When asked why she continues working as often as she does, she replied, “The drive is in my DNA. I couldn’t lose it if I wanted to, and I don’t. Motivation is something I treasure. Besides, for all its difficulties, this is the life I love.”