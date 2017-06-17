Janet Jackson Makes Rare Public Appearance as She Heads to Court

Janet Jackson was all smiles leaving a London courthouse amid divorce proceedings from estranged husband Wissam Al Mana.

The 51-year-old singer left the Royal Courts of Justice in London with her legal team and assistant on Thursday. E! News reports that an onlooker described her as being in “great spirits.”

The same could not be said for 42-year old Al Mana who was described as appearing “somber.”

The former couple is reported to have had a private meeting with Justice Anna Pauffley. The meeting reportedly began at 10 a.m. local time with Al Mana leaving first at 4:10 p.m. Jackson left 20 minutes later.

Jackson married Qatari businessman Al Mana in 2012 and welcomed their son, Eissa Al Mana, in 2017. The couple called it quits three months after Eissa’s birth, reportedly due to disagreements about how Al Mana wanted to raise their son.

Jackson confirmed that she was separated from her husband in a YouTube video in May. The marriage was the third for the singer. She plans to bring baby Eissa with her when she continues her The State of the World Tour on September 7 in Louisiana.