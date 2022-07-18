Jane Lynch Breaks Silence on 'Funny Girl' Exit Ahead of 'Glee' Co-Star Lea Michele's Debut

Broadway's Funny Girl production is undergoing some major casting changes. Not only are stars Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch set to exit, but it was recently announced that Lea Michele was set to take over the starring role from Feldstein. Now, Lynch is speaking out about her Funny Girl exit and the fact that her former Glee co-star is joining the show.

Lynch spoke to Deadline about the Funny Girl casting changes and noted that she has been in contact with Michele since the news was announced. As she stressed to the publication, despite the fact that Michele is joining Funny Girl, she and Lynch will not be sharing the stage together. So, there won't be a Glee reunion on Broadway anytime soon. Tovah Feldshuh will be taking over Lynch's role as Mrs. Brice while Michele will portray Fanny Brice.

"You know, it was just a really strong idea to have Feldshuh and Lea premiere together," Lynch said. "That's the only reason [we won't appear together.] I adore her. She's just going to take this show and make it her own. I'm so glad she's getting the opportunity in real life to do the show and not just on Glee." While Feldstein assumed the role of Fanny Brice in April and was set to appear in the production until September 25, she'll be leaving Funny Girl earlier than planned. She previously revealed that she made the "extremely difficult decision" to leave on July 31.

"Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated," Feldstein stated. "I will never forget this experience and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank every single person who came to the August Wilson for the love and support you have shown me and our amazing cast and crew."

Michele will make her Funny Girl debut on September 6. She took to Instagram to share the news, writing, "A dream come true is an understatement. I'm so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See you September 6th." Following Feldstein's exit and in advance of Michele's time on the show, Feldstein's understudy, Julie Benko, will take over the role of Fanny Brice for the shows that will take place between July 31 and September 6, per Deadline. As for Lynch, she will leave the show after the September 4 show.