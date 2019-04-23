Joy-Anna Duggar May Have Just Dropped a Big Hint About Jana Duggar’s Love Life

Jana Duggar can’t escape the scrutiny over her love life — even from the Counting On producers. In a scene from the most recent episode of the reality series, the topic of Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s second baby somehow shifted to the subject of Jana’s relationship status.

A post shared by I’m Lindsey A Duggar Fan! (@duggar_updates01) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:35am PST

Although Seewald and her husband Ben kept the baby’s gender a secret from the public, sister Joy-Anna revealed she knew it was a boy and added that she told then-boyfriend Austin Forsyth about it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

More: Rumors Circulate That Jill and Jinger Duggar Are at War and Their Husbands Are to Blame

Producers interjected to ask 27-year-old Jana, “Have you got a boyfriend now?”

She responded that she didn’t, although Joy-Anna chimed in with, “Like she would tell you if she did, anyhow.”

So could the little sister’s defensive outburst mean the eldest sister has found someone? Only time will tell!

As fans know, four of Jana’s younger sisters are married, including Joy-Anna, who is just 19 years old. Additionally, younger brother Joseph recently popped the question to 18-year-old Kendra Caldwell.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @seewaldfam