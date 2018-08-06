Jamie Lynn Spears Faces Backlash for Photo of Daughter Holding a Gun

Jamie Lynn Spears is facing backlash after a photo surfaced of her 10-year-old daughter holding a gun.

Jamie Lynn Spears is being mom-shamed by fans after husband Jaimie Watson took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of Spears’ 10-year-old daughter, Maddie Briann Aldridge, preparing for hunting season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Getting her ready for dove season,” Watson captioned the image, which showed the 10-year-old wearing earplugs and holding a shotgun while surrounded by at least two adults.

However, despite the adult supervision, many fans took issue with a 10-year-old holding a gun nearly the same height as her, the comments quickly being flooded with angry fans.

“A 10 year old with a shotgun. If that’s not redneck I don’t know what is,” one person wrote.

“Bad parents,” another user wrote.

Others had no issue with the fact that Maddie was holding a gun, but rather that she was preparing to go hunting.

“How is teaching a kid to kill majestic creatures a ‘good thing’?!,” one commenter questioned.

Still, despite the many negative comments, there were also a handful of people praising he decision to allow Maddie to learn to shoot a gun with adult guidance and supervision.

“You are a wonderful father to Maddie. Teaching her right. So many kids are hung up on video games and their IPads they never see the outdoors. So kudos to you!” one person commented.

“I have followed you and @jamielynnspears for years and I so respect your admirable life that you live. Seeing celebrities allow their children to live normal lives that kids should live and also honor the love of outdoors regardless of disapproval from some people is amazing and gives me hope in future kids! (Celebrity parents or not) I pray she stays like that all of her life and passes it on to her kids!” another wrote.

This is not the first time that the 10-year-old has made headlines for her outdoor adventures. In February 2017, Maddie was hospitalized after her Polaris ATV flipped over and into a pond while on a hunting expedition in Kentwood, Louisiana. Maddie, who had been knocked unconscious, was submerged underwater for several minutes and had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she spent several days in recovery.

The 10-year-old has since made a full recovery and is now enjoying life as a big sister to Ivey Joan Watson, who Spears and Watson welcomed into the world on April 11.