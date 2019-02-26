Jamie Lynn Spears’ Ex Casey Aldridge Arrested for Pills After Being Found Unconscious in His Car

Jamie Lynn Spears’ ex-fiancé, Casey Aldridge, was arrested in Mississippi earlier this month for drug possession.

According to an arrest report obtained by TMZ, Aldridge, who shares 10-year-old Maddie with Spears, was arrested in Natchez, Mississippi, on Feb. 12 for possession of oxycodone, Xanax, lorazepam and drug paraphernalia.

The arrest was prompted after the Natchez Police Department received calls of a suspicious vehicle parked alongside a road. When authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered Aldridge “passed out” in the driver’s seat “with the vehicle still in drive.”

Aldridge was transported to a local hospital and arrested after he woke up. He was released from jail four days later.

The arrest marked the second for Aldridge, who had been arrested in May 2016 for driving under the influence, possession of paraphernalia and reckless driving. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation after being found guilty of all three charges.

Aldridge and Spears started dating in 2005 and got engaged just three years later. In December 2007, when she was just 16 years old, Spears announced that she was pregnant with Aldridge’s child. After welcoming their daughter, Maddie, now 10, in June 2008, the former couple called off their engagement in early 2009. Although they briefly rekindled their romance in the summer of 2010, they broke up again just months later.

In a statement Radar Online following his arrest, Aldridge promised to do “everything in my power” to better himself, expressing his concern that his arrest may affect his custody of Maddie.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to better myself and not have to go through situations like this and make sure it never happens again,” he said. “Whatever I need to do to do that — to not let it happen again.”

Aldridge went on to explain that he had “a long night” and his drug use has “been an issue for a while,” adding that he is “praying [the arrest] doesn’t have an effect” on his custody of Maddie.

Aldridge’s ex-wife, April Watson, expressed her support of Aldridge when speaking to the outlet, stating that he “has a tremendous battle to fight, but that does not make him a bad person or a bad dad.”

“It’s easy to judge someone when you don’t know what they have to deal with on a daily basis or you’ve never dealt with something like this personally,” she added. “I think we should all throw a few less stones and lift up more prayers.”