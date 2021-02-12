Jamie Lynn Spears Calls Sister Britney Spears the 'GOAT' of Pop Singers Amid Conservatorship Drama

✖

Jamie Lynn Spears is giving big sister Britney Spears major props! The "...Baby One More Time" singer's younger sibling commented on an Instagram post by NYLON Thursday of an Ashley Ray tweet reading, " think it's nice that in the early 2000s if your sister was a pop singer, you got to try it out too." Jamie Lynn commented underneath, "Never tried it. There was no competing with the GOAT."

When a fan brought up in response her song "Follow Me," Zoey 101 star pointed out that she was simply playing the part for her Nickelodeon show at the time. "That's a theme song…to the show that I'm an actress on," she responded sassily. Jamie Lynn's sweet comments about her sister come just days after the release of The New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, which chronicles the #FreeBritney movement as it relates to her conservatorship battle and treatment by the media over the years.

Following the release of the doc, Britney's longtime beau Sam Asghari spoke out against Jamie Spears, Britney's father, in a rare statement about the pop star's ongoing legal battle. "Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," Asghari wrote on his Instagram Story. "In my opinion, Jamie is a total dick. I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time, I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."

Thursday, a Los Angeles judge sided with Britney's legal team in their request to give a third party equal power to her father in managing the musician's finances, according to CBS News. Jamie had previously objected to earlier rulings he described as lessening his control over her estate. "It's no secret that my client does not want her father as her conservator but we recognize that removal is a separate issue," attorney Sam Ingham said in court Thursday. Both parties are scheduled to appear back in court on March 17.

While Britney's attorneys have claimed in court that the Crossroads star is afraid of her father, Jamie told CNN he loves his daughter very much. "When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally," he said in December. "I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family."