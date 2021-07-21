'Halloween Kills' Could Be Jamie Lee Curtis' Last Ride Amid 'Brutal' New Photos

✖

Jamie Lee Curtis is reprising her role as Laurie Strode in two new Halloween movies, but after that, she plans on setting the franchise aside. This month's issue of Total Film includes some brutal new photos from Halloween Kills, the upcoming installment which will be followed by Halloween Ends. It also includes an interview with Curtis where she said she is nearly finished with the slasher franchise.

"It's intense and brutal. Just brutal," she said of Halloween Kills. "I would say, given what I know about the next movie, I think it will be the last time that I will play her. And I'm not saying something like, 'Oh, because I die!' It's nothing to do with that. I'm talking about emotionally what they have constructed. I think it will be a spectacular way to end this trilogy." Curtis has played Laurie Strode since the original Halloween movie in 1978, and returned for sequels in 1981, 1998, 2002 and 2018.

Several of those movies made it seem like they would be Curtis' last, so it's hard to say whether or not we can trust her prediction that it will all be over soon. The most recent movie, titled simply Halloween, was directed by David Gordon Green for Blumhouse and was considered a revival, if not a full-on reboot.

Green will direct Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends as well, but he said fans should not expect his trilogy to be repetitive. He said: "I get engaged by doing something different. If I was just going to be repetitive, I would hand the reins off to someone else. When you have that opportunity within an established franchise, it’s really fun to think about how you can show different tones and perspectives and evolve."

Meanwhile, both Curtis and the movie's co-writer Danny McBride emphasized how gory the upcoming installments really are. McBride said: "It's so bloody. It's wild. David [Gordon Green] just went for it. This is such a vicious sequel. It's relentless."

"The sequel is almost always where it s—s the bed," McBride went on. "Or the monster is over-explained, or something happens that makes it into a joke. We really wanted to find a way to sidestep that."

To see the interviews and photos for yourself, you'll need to pick up Total Film Magazine on Friday, July 23. As for the movies, Halloween Kills is slated to premiere on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 in theaters only. Halloween Ends will follow on Oct. 14, 2022, potentially drawing the entire saga to a close.