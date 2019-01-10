Jamie Lee Curtis Rants About Fiji Water Girl Photobombing Her on Golden Globes Red Carpet: ‘Get Permission’

Jamie Lee Curtis may be used to constantly looking over her shoulder for serial killer Michael Meyers, but when walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes Sunday night, she wasn’t prepared to be looking over her shoulder for Fiji Water Girl Kelleth Cuthbert.

Cuthbert, a 12-year veteran model, stole the show during the awards show Sunday night as she carried a tray of water and expertly photobombed a number of Hollywood A-listers, giving her the title “Fiji Water Girl” on social media. Curtis, however, was not a fan of her photobombing antics.

Sharing a photo of her own Fiji Water Girl photobomb on Twitter Wednesday, the Halloween actress voiced her dislike of promotional stunts.

So, I specifically moved away from the blatant Fiji & Moet promotions. I knew there was a photographer poised & I moved as I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either. The sponsors of events need to get permission from people before they try 2 take their picture with them. pic.twitter.com/MudU1bwwtM — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 9, 2019

“So, my husband, who doesn’t look at a lot of show business news sites, just mentioned that I was on the CNN website,” Curtis wrote in a series of tweets. “I specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji and Moet where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera. I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either.”

“Clearly this angle shows that I moved from her being behind me and yet from the side it still happens,” she continued. “The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products.”

Although it may have seemed like a highly successful promotional stunt, Cuthbert, who appeared in the background of photos of Idris Elba, Eric Lange, and Tony Shalhoub, explained that her frequent photobombs were completely accidental and only came about by “looking at the camera at the right time.”

“There’s tons of photographers everywhere. It doesn’t matter where you stand, you’re in the crossfire of every shot,” she explained following her sudden internet stardom. “You’ve gotta have good face, at least, if you’re gonna be hovering in the background frequently.”

However accidental it may have been, it certainly proved fruitful for the company she was representing. According to marketing analytics firm Apex Marketing Group and as reported by Yahoo Finance, Fiji Water Girl earned Fiji Water a record number of impressions throughout night across television, radio, digital, and social media, so much so that the company would have to spend more than $12 million on advertising to create the same level of buzz.