Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes: Why They Ended Their Relationship After 6 Years

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have officially called it quits, but the reason why remained a mystery until now. The pair, who were together for nearly six years, ended their low-key relationship reportedly because of of Foxx’s “s—y” behavior.

“It has been many years of him stepping out with other women,” an insider told Us Weekly describing his behavior as “disrespectful.”

“…Their lives were different,” the source continued. “His partying ways don’t fit with hers as she’s focused on raising her daughter and working.”

Apparenly things really took a turn for the worse around Memorial Day weekend. According to Page Six, Holmes flew out to L.A. to support her man when he filmed Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons however multiple sources confessed that the trip “didn’t end well.” That lead to the canceling of their Montauk trip.

“Katie called two hours before he was supposed to get on a plane from LA to NYC and canceled,” one insider revealed. “He was really upset.” However, another source stated something much different claiming that Foxx was the one who pulled the plug on their trip.

“Katie was supposed to go to Montauk to join Jamie, but he did something s—y at the last minute, and that was that,” they explained. “He canceled on his won and never got on the plane.”

Instead, he stayed in California to go to Disneyland.

Rumors of a breakup started to fly when the 51-year-old was recently seen with other women. He was first with a mysterious blonde at both Delilah and Highlight Room — Los Angeles clubs. Then, two days later, he was caught with another woman, this time holding hands with singer Sela Vave at Bootsy Bellows — another L.A. club in West Hollywood off Sunset.

According to Page Six, the actress was overheard by an onlooker speaking of their split at La Esquina in New York.

“What Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months,” she was heard saying to a friend.

However, despite years of dating, it was said that the couple never had intentions of tying the knot.

“Katie and Jamie live a very private lifestyle and intend to keep it that way,” one source said in April. “They don’t plan on getting engaged anytime soon because they’re happy with how things are right now.”