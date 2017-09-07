Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Make Rare Appearance as Couple

After much speculation and rumors over the years, actors Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have made their first public appearance as a couple.

Holmes, 38, never commented on the reports of her dating Foxx, 49, who insisted to the press that the two were “just friends” and the allegations were “fake news.” However, over the Labor Day weekend, the two were seen hand-in-hand on the shores of a Malibu beach on Monday, finally putting that guesswork to rest.

TMZ reports that the two, who have been dating a year after Holmes’ split from Tom Cruise were seen strolling along shores of a Malibu beach on Monday. Wearing matching fedoras, the Oscar-winning actor sported sweatpants and a t-shirt, while the former Dawson’s Creek star wore a summery blue patterned frock.

The rare public appearance comes on the heels of what The Daily Beast reports per RadarOnline as the “Tom Cruise ban,” a claim in the divorce settlement that suggests Holmes would not publicly date anyone until five years this June had passed following the end of their marriage.

“Katie signed a clause in her quickie divorce settlement that prevents her from embarrassing Tom in various ways, like talking about him or Scientology, or publicly dating another man for five years after the divorce,” the source claimed.

They went on to claim she was allowed to date, but not in a “public fashion,” nor let any boyfriend near the daughter they share together, Suri.

“Katie wanted out of the marriage so badly, she agreed to the terms — and got $4.8 million in child support, plus another $5 million for herself,” the source added.

Reports further claimed that if Holmes broke the rules about “embarrassing, Cruise, she could have lost the money, possibly explaining why they two were spotted now.

