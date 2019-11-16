Jamie Foxx and Kate Beckinsale Spark Romance Rumors in New Cozy Photo

Jamie Foxx and Kate Beckinsale have sparked romance rumors after new photos of the pair cozying up to one another have come out. According to TMZ, who published the photos, the stars were seen spending time together at a Golden Globe Ambassadors party at Catch LA in West Hollywood. In more than one photo, Foxx is seen with his arm wrapped around Beckinsale, prompting many to wonder if the two are an item.

Notably, both are recently single, as Beckinsale’s divorce from Len Wiseman was recently finalized, and Foxx split from Katie Holmes over the summer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Beckinsale and Wiseman initially split in 2015, later filing for divorce in 2016. While their romantic relationship may be done, a source told PEOPLE that the former flames still have a good relationship.

“They are still friendly and spend time together in L.A. when Kate is there,” the source said. “There has been no drama,” adding, “It’s just not Kate’s style.” The source later explained, “They have both had complicated schedules and have grown apart.”

More recently, Beckinsale was romantically linked to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, but the pair reportedly broke-up in April.

As far and Foxx’s split from Holmes, sources confirmed their breakup in August, though it was alleged they may have split much earlier in the year. Before this year’s Met Gala, Foxx was reportedly at a charity event sponsored by the Academy Awards, and was telling people that he was single

“It was very nonchalant,” one source said. “While he was referring to married and single couples, he just dropped the line ‘I’m single.’” Another source offered, “Right before he sang, he told the crowd he’s single. He had a lot of women on stage and danced with them! He told the crowd, ‘I’m single.’”

Regarding the possible cause of their split — after reportedly dating for six years — ahead of their split a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that they always tried hard to make time for each other whenever they could, but that they were both very busy also.

“When they can spend time together, they do,” the source said. “When they’re busy and they can’t, they don’t. They are two adults who enjoy each other’s company and have for a long time.”

“Katie and Jamie see each other as frequently as they can,” the source added. “They have known each other for years, and both turned out to be great parents, so they also have that in common. They are dedicated to their careers. Plus they give each other space.”

At this time, it is unconfirmed if Foxx and Beckinsale are officially dating.

Photo Credit: Getty Images