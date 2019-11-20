Are Jamie Foxx and Kate Beckinsale Dating?

It wasn’t long ago that fans found out Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes had gone their separate ways after seemingly being on two different pages in regards to lifestyle, but now rumors are swirling that Foxx may have a new woman. There’s been talk that actress Kate Beckinsale and the singer may have a new romance, however, Beckinsale took to her Instagram account to settle the debate.

The two were seen chatting with one another at Golden Globes Ambassador Party in Hollywood and that’s when the speculation started. Beckinsale, who just finalized her divorce from ex-husband Len Wiseman, got married in May 2004 but Wiseman filed for divorce from the 46-year-old actress in October 2016 citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In January of this year, the Underworld actress started dating SNL comic Pete Davidson following his split from Ariana Grande. The two dated for several months and were said to have really enjoyed their time with each other considering both have similar personalities. But fans were quick to judge since the former pair had a 20-year age gap, which is something that Davidson hilariously addressed on SNL.

Before she started her fling with Davidson, she was previously linked to comedian Matt Rife who is 23 years old. When Rife heard the news, he shared his thoughts with TMZ warning Davidson to be cautious.

“Enjoy it while you can,” he said. “I hope they’re both happy. I hope that it can build to where it’s an established, good relationship. I wish them both the best. I hope they’re happy. I don’t really have any solid advice, just be careful,” which followed Rife encouraging Davidson to “run.”

As for Foxx and Holmes, the two had been dating for 6 years before finally calling it quits and one source says the main source of their breakup was distance and lifestyle differences.

“Katie and Jamie’s relationship has been long-distance. He’s been living in L.A. full time, and she’s been in New York,” the source told In Touch Weekly. “It’s been this way on and off for years, and Katie’s always had a hard time with it.”

“For months he’s been promising to calm his wild ways, but nothing’s changed, and she’s finally come to the conclusion that she wants to be with a guy who’s more mature and ready to settle down,” the insider added.

Since their split, Foxx has been seen out with a few different women but doesn’t seem to be committed to one at the moment.