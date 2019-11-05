Jamie Foxx Fuels More Romance Rumors Following Surprise Breakup With Katie Holmes

It was reported in August that Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes had split after six years together, and Foxx has since sparked dating rumors, the latest being model and SUR employee Dana Caprio. E! News reports that the two were seen getting dinner at Mr. Chow early last week, and they appeared on Instagram Stories later in the week during a trip to Poppy nightclub.

“They are hanging out. Mutual friends introduced them because he thought she was attractive,” a source said. “He’s spending time with different people and not focusing on any one woman.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another source said Foxx reached out to Caprio on Instagram and that she was “definitely intrigued and excited.”

“Jamie is definitely into her and they have a connection,” an insider said. “They have plans to see each other again.”

Another source maintained that Foxx is “not looking for anything serious” and is instead staying busy and “having a good time.”

Foxx and Holmes reportedly starting dating around 2013, one year after Holmes’ split from ex-husband Tom Cruise. It was reported in 2015 that the duo had been secretly dating for two years, and the pair kept their relationship extremely private before taking their relationship public at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Gala in 2018. In May 2019, they walked their first red carpet as a couple when they attended the Met Gala together.

A source said that Holmes was the one who initiated the breakup.

“It has been many years of him stepping out with other women,” a source claimed to Us Weekly at the time. “He’s disrespectful and their lives were different. His partying ways don’t fit with hers as she’s focused on raising her daughter and working.”

Shortly before the split was reported, Foxx was seen with a mystery blonde at clubs Delilah and Highlight Room, and two days later, he was spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood. After the photos of Foxx and Vave began circulating, the actor used Instagram Live to deny dating the singer.

“I’m escorting her to my car, to put her in the car — my artist, who hangs out with my kids, who’s as young as my daughter [Corinne, 25],” he said. “I’m not no old n–ga out here with no young folks. You understand what I’m saying?”

Photo Credit: Getty / Chris Delmas