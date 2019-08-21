See Jamie Foxx’s First Photo Since Katie Holmes Split

It was reported this week that Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes had split after six years together, and Foxx used Instagram on Monday to share his first posts since the news began circulating.

The actor used the platform to promote the season finale of his Fox game show, Beat Shazam, which he co-hosts with his daughter Corinne Foxx. Foxx’s first post was a Boomerang of himself and Corinne behind a table of equipment with the show’s logo displayed on an electronic banner in the background.

“#MOOD @beatshazamfox SEASON FINALE tonight!!!!” he wrote. “Don’t miss it, we’ve been giving away tons of money all season long, changing peoples lives and having a ball!!! So proud of my daughter and cohost @corinnefoxx! Will we give away another million to end the season?!? Tune in 8/7c on FOX. #beatshazam.”

He also posted a photo of himself with Corinne and his younger daughter, Annalise Bishop, posing on the show’s set.

“#daddydaughtertime on @beatshazamfox,” the caption read. “We’ve had an incredible season, seen so many lives changed, heard amazing stories and had a blast!!! Thank you to all u THE FANS for tuning in!!!! Lastly, much love to our contestant Alan who is no longer with us but shed his light on all of us, God Bless his family. #beatshazam #foxxonfox.”

Foxx and Holmes reportedly starting dating around 2013, one year after Holmes’ split from ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The pair kept their relationship extremely private before taking their relationship public at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Gala in 2018. In May 2019, they walked their first red carpet as a couple when they attended the Met Gala together.

Foxx was recently seen holding hands with singer Sela Vave outside of a nightclub in West Hollywood, sparking rumors about the state of his relationship with Holmes, and Us Weekly confirmed that the pair have broken up. A source said that Holmes was the one who initiated the breakup, and Page Six reports that Holmes was overheard discussing Foxx during dinner with friends at La Esquina restaurant in New York City.

“What Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months,” the actress reportedly told a friend.

