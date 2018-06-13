Jamie Foxx Accused of Slapping Woman With His Private Parts

Jamie Foxx is denying allegations that he slapped a woman with his penis 16 years ago after she filed a police report on Friday. In a statement through his lawyer, Foxx called the accusation an “absurd” lie.

The alleged incident took place in Las Vegas in 2002, TMZ reports. The woman told police she was attending a party at Foxx’s home when he asked her to perform oral sex on him. When she refused, he allegedly struck her with his genitalia.

After the encounter, she says one of the actor’s friends told her to leave the house. She claims she visited the hospital the next day when she returned to her home in Los Angeles following a severe panic attack.

Sources close to law enforcement told TMZ that Las Vegas Police Department lists the case as an open investigation, although the statute of limitations expired three years after the alleged incident.

Foxx’s attorney, Allison Hart of Lavely & Singer said that “Jamie emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred, and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him. The first time [Jamie] became aware of this woman’s absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred 16 years ago was when TMZ contacted his representatives [Tuesday] about this story.”

Hart added that “The alleged incident was not reported to law enforcement in 2002, or at any other time in the last 16 years until last Friday because the incident never happened.”

The accuser said that she only recently reported the incident because she was inspired by the #MeToo movement and wants the alleged incident on record in case others come forward with similar claims about Foxx.

Foxx has kept his personal life under wraps as of late, recently ending an interview abruptly after being asked a question about his rumored girlfriend, Katie Holmes. During festivities for the NBA All Star Weekend, ESPN anchor Michael Smith asked Foxx about his Valentine’s Day plans with Holmes.

“…And I know that you’re prepared, I saw pictures. Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball on Valentine’s Day, like some real Love and Basketball game?” Smith asked.

Foxx promptly removed his headset and walked away from the interview without saying a word.

The two have been rumored to be together for several years, with the two appearing in public together only fairly recently at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy party back in January.

Photo credit: Instagram / @jamiefoxx