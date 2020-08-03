James Woods Reacts to Ellen DeGeneres Allegations and Sets Social Media Ablaze

James Woods is the latest celebrity to speak out about Ellen DeGeneres and the ongoing investigation into her talk show's alleged misconduct and abuse. Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett was one of the first to call out the host after her apology, claiming that the abuse "comes from the top" and that he was aware of "more than one" person who was treated poorly by DeGeneres or her staff.

Actress Leah Thompson backed up Garrett's comments and called the allegations accurate, seeming to complicate the damage control coming from DeGeneres and others as the show investigation continues. Woods doesn't have the first-hand knowledge it seems according to his post, but he is sitting back and observing it from a political avenue.

Awww. The Left eats another of its own. #CancelCultureCannibalism https://t.co/ngKYMnnLjZ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 1, 2020

Retweeting a Fox News post on the allegations and rumors surrounding DeGeneres leaving her show, Woods added a short comment of his own and the hashtag, "Cancel Culture Cannibalism." "Awww. The Left eats another of its own."

Woods is familiar with the concept of "cancel culture" and diving in too deep in social media. He is also an outspoken critic of left-leaning personalities and champion of conservative issues and topics. He is also a critic of Twitter and its practices, despite continuing to use the platform.

This leaves him open to criticism or debate depending on the topic, including the current situation with Ellen. His comment brought out the best of both sides, which isn't new territory for Woods. Scroll down to see a selection of responses.