James Woods Reacts to Ellen DeGeneres Allegations and Sets Social Media Ablaze
James Woods is the latest celebrity to speak out about Ellen DeGeneres and the ongoing investigation into her talk show's alleged misconduct and abuse. Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett was one of the first to call out the host after her apology, claiming that the abuse "comes from the top" and that he was aware of "more than one" person who was treated poorly by DeGeneres or her staff.
Actress Leah Thompson backed up Garrett's comments and called the allegations accurate, seeming to complicate the damage control coming from DeGeneres and others as the show investigation continues. Woods doesn't have the first-hand knowledge it seems according to his post, but he is sitting back and observing it from a political avenue.
Awww. The Left eats another of its own. #CancelCultureCannibalism https://t.co/ngKYMnnLjZ— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 1, 2020
Retweeting a Fox News post on the allegations and rumors surrounding DeGeneres leaving her show, Woods added a short comment of his own and the hashtag, "Cancel Culture Cannibalism." "Awww. The Left eats another of its own."
Woods is familiar with the concept of "cancel culture" and diving in too deep in social media. He is also an outspoken critic of left-leaning personalities and champion of conservative issues and topics. He is also a critic of Twitter and its practices, despite continuing to use the platform.
This leaves him open to criticism or debate depending on the topic, including the current situation with Ellen. His comment brought out the best of both sides, which isn't new territory for Woods. Scroll down to see a selection of responses.
It all started with her drinking adrenachrome.— SKEETER (@bleuz22_22) August 2, 2020
Very cruel , this Ellen.
And she was supposed to be one of the good ones🤦♀️— southernbychoice (@barbjshows) August 1, 2020
James I am sorry to hear. I do not agree with Ellen in many subjects but I really think she is a solid thinker and a terrific person— Jon a. Sommerhauser (@jonsommerhauser) August 1, 2020
Throw her entire crew under the bus without taking on an inkling of responsibility.
How brave.— Gangster Logician (@BozOzler) August 1, 2020
Exactly right. It's to provoke fear among the media class that they can tear anyone down. You will do what they say - pay any price they demand - or you will be taken down. Doubt we'll ever find out what she did or said.— Some guy named Doug (@Dkvw99) August 1, 2020
I for one don’t want to see Ellen throw in the towel though our opinions on politics and such differ Ellen does a lot of good for people and her hometown of Nola. I hope she rights the ship and keeps going and does not give in to the cancel culture— Chris Bell (@RealChrisSBell7) August 1, 2020