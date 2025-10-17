James Van Der Beek’s Wife Shares Photo of Actor With His Dad Amid Cancer Treatment

James Van Der Beek is having “happy” times with his father amid his stage 3 colorectal cancer battle.

The Dawson’s Creek actor, 48, could be seen smiling alongside his father in a photo shared by his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, on Instagram Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy day,” Kimberly wrote simply in the caption of the photo. It’s unclear when the snap was taken.

The Varsity Blues star was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer last year, and most recently made a public appearance last month in a virtual message played at the Dawson’s Creek reunion benefit in his honor.

Kimberly’s Instagram followers were quick to comment on James’ appearance amid his journey with cancer, with one person writing, “I hope this is recent, he looks so good!! I was worried.” Another commented, “OH MY HEART!!!! He looks so happy and so good!!! Keep fighting James!!! This world needs you!!” as a third chimed in, “James is looking great. Must be all the healing energy the world has been sending him.”

James has been open about how important it’s been for him to have his father by his side amid his diagnosis. In January, the Rules of Attraction actor celebrated his dad’s birthday on Instagram with an emotional note thanking him for moving onto the family’s ranch to help with his six grandkids — Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 11, Emilia, 9, Gwendolyn, 7, and Jeremiah, 4.

“The way you have shown up when I’ve been down and out this year – without us having to ask, without the expectation of even a thank you… has been not just life-saving, but life affirming,” James wrote. “Moving onto the ranch for when I’m away for treatment. Making lunches, making fires for [Kimberly], driving kids, even taking care of the dogs and chickens (neither of which you ever wanted and would just as soon never have had).”

It’s “even more” than helping out around the ranch. “I’m blown away by how you’ve been there for me emotionally as I’ve moved through everything cancer brings up… I know it’s outside your comfort zone, but especially since Mom died, you have come through for me again and again and again in ways that I didn’t even know how much I needed,” James wrote. “Watching you evolve, seeing what kind of man and father you are… gives me more confidence in myself than I could ever express. I feel so proud and lucky to have come from you.”