James Van Der Beek Shared Inspirational Video Looking Forward to Spring Just Weeks Before His Death

James Van Der Beek was looking forward to spring in the final video shared by the Dawson’s Creek star before his death Wednesday at the age of 48.

Less than a month before Van Der Beek’s passing, the actor, who was amid a battle with colorectal cancer at the time of his death, revealed in an Instagram video that he planned to “recover and rest” before starting anew in spring.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 14: James Van Der Beek arrives at the premiere of Prime Video Series “Overcompensating” at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“Anyone else out there finding that your New Year’s resolution was impossible to keep? I’m going to say something: I don’t think it’s your fault,” the Varsity Blues actor said in the Jan. 15 video, asking, “Why are we celebrating a new year in the dead of winter? Why are we celebrating new beginnings at a time when nature rests?”

“I’m going to take winter to recover, to rest, and I’m going to make New Year’s resolutions in the spring. Who’s with me?” Van Der Beek continued, reasoning that in winter, animals are “hibernating” and birds are migrating south.

“The time to celebrate a new beginning, and a new you, and a new resolution, is in the spring, at the vernal equinox, when the flowers bloom and it gets warmer and the birds return,” he continued. “That’s how nature does it. Why are we fighting nature?”

Van Der Beek added in the caption, “In the winter, the days are shorter and the nights are longer. But instead of being reminded how perfect this season is for cocooning, eating stew, snuggling and sleeping… why are we being told this is the time to buy a gym membership?”

On Wednesday, Van Der Beek’s wife Kimberly announced that the actor had “passed peacefully” that morning, writing that he “met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.”



“There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come,” she continued. “For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Van Der Beek was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2023 and shared the news of his diagnosis the following year.

In December, the Dancing With the Stars alum revealed on the TODAY show that he had learned a lot about “strength” and slowing down during his cancer journey.

“It’s been a longer journey than I ever thought it would be. It’s required more of me — more patience, more discipline. More strength than I knew I had. I knew I was strong, I didn’t know I was this strong,” Van Der Beek told Craig Melvin at the time.

The father of six continued, “What I realized was, I’m still worthy of love. My own love, God’s love. Before cancer, God was something I tried to fit into my life as much as possible. After cancer, I feel like a connection to God, whatever that is, is kind of the whole point of this exercise on this planet. …To be good stewards of our relationships with other people, and in doing so, connecting to whatever that force of God’s love is.”